Eid-el-Fitr: Gbajabiamila, Wase congratulate Muslims, urge prayers against COVID-19

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Muslim faithful in Nigeria for concluding this year’s Ramadan fast and marking Eid-el-Fitr peacefully.

Gbajabiamila said this on Saturday in Abuja in a congratulatory message by Lanre Lasisi, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

According to the statement, he also urged the Muslim faithful to pray fervently for an end to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has been ravaging countries all over the world, including Nigeria.

The speaker urged Nigerian Muslims to imbibe virtues such as feeding the needy, being their brother’s keepers and prayers for peaceful coexistence that usually come with the month of Ramada

He said Muslims should also adhere strictly to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), whom he described as the best for all Muslims to emulate.

“I bring to Nigerian Muslims warm greetings at this season of Eid-el-Fitr.

“It is a season of remembrance of the good things that the Almighty Allah has done in our lives.

“Unfortunately, this year’s Eid-el-Fitr will be celebrated low-key, not by our own making, but that is how our Creator wills it.

“That is why we all must return to Him in prayers to bring an end to this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s also pray for an end to insecurity and other challenges that we face as a nation,” the speaker said.

Similarly, Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, urged the celebrators to ensure that Sallah was held in an atmosphere of peace, harmony and unity.

In a Sallah massage issued by Umar Puma, Chief Press Secretary, he urged Muslims to follow the guidelines issued by the constituted authorities

Wase enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims,, to use the opportunity offered by the Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the end of COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We are currently passing through difficult health challenges as evidenced in the daily increase of COVID-19 cases that have claimed the lives of many Nigerians.

“The Sallah period is an opportunity for all muslims to pray for an end to this pandemic.”

He urged all Muslims to respect the restriction on congregational worship, and apply the lesson learned in the month of Ramadan by imbibing the virtues of humility, love, kindness and tolerance. (NAN)

