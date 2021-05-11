Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the country to overcome its challenges.



This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, on Tuesday in Abuja.



The Speaker also called on the Muslims to ensure peaceful coexistence with their neighbours.



Gbajabiamila said after supplications during the month of Ramadan, it was incumbent on the Muslims to pray to the Almighty Allah to ensure peace in the country.



“Nigeria is confronted with challenges at the moment, this is why as citizens, we should pray to our creator for solutions even as leaders try their best to address the issues,” he said.



Gbajabiamila congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the successful completion of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying that Allah would accept their acts of ibadah during the period.



He urged Muslims to internalise the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan for a better society.



He said the Islamic religion emphasised peace, which was why every Muslim must be peaceful in his conducts wherever he find himself.



Gbajabiamila wished all Muslims a peaceful Sallah celebration, calling for vigilance and caution during the celebration.(NAN)

