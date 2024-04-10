Eid-el-Fitr: Ganduje wants Muslims sustain prayers for Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the Muslim faithful to sustain prayers for the country.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Edwin Olofin, on Tuesday in Abuja, Ganduje also urged Muslims to pray that President Bola Tinubu would take Nigerians to the promised land.

The statement was to felicitate Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the Ramadan fast.

The APC national chairman urged Muslims to reflect the lessons of Ramadan in their day-to-day lives, and called for more support for the current administration.

He noted that the 30-day Ramadan fast was a period of spiritual cleansing, patience and sacrifices.

“Ramadan is indeed a month of patience. In it, we fast for the sake of Allah by enduring hunger and thirst, extending love to all, especially the less privileged,” he said.

According to him, Ramadan regenerates the inner being, encompasses love and sacrifice.

He uured that lessons from Ramadan fast must endure beyond the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

He thanked Muslims for prayers for the country and President Tinubu throughout the period, and urged them to continue the prayers.

“I am calling on all Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliations, to support our dear president.

“All discerning minds can attest to the fact that President Tinubu has taken some drastic measures to reposition our economy.

“All we need now is to support the Federal Government to transform the country,” he said. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede