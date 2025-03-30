Eid- El- fitr: Ganduje commends Nigerians for supporting Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman has commended Nigerians for their unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman has commended Nigerians for their unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He gave the commendation in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, while congratulating Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The occasion marked the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ganduje assured that the Tinubu-led government was committed to improving the welfare and well-being of all citizens, adding that Nigerians would not regret voting for the president after his first tenure in office.

He rejoiced with all Muslims for the spiritual renewal and discipline attained during the sacred month of fasting, prayer, and devotion to Almighty Allah.

He urged the faithful to uphold the virtues of piety, selflessness, and compassion that Ramadan represented.

The APC national chairman also urged Muslim faithful to extend love and kindness to one another, especially the less privileged in society.

He called on Muslims and all citizens to remain steadfast in promoting unity, peace, and national progress as the country continued on its path of growth and development.

He emphasised that the lessons of Ramadan which included patience, sacrifice, and perseverance were essential in fostering harmony and strengthening the nation’s democratic institutions.

He urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians generally to pray for Timubu to succeed.

He prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) accepts the prayers and sacrifices of the Muslim Ummah and grant them abundant blessings in this season of celebration. (NAN)