Eid-el-fitr: FRSC deploys marshals, patrol vehicles, ambulances nationwide



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed regular and special marshals, as well as patrol vehicles, ambulances, for a smooth Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu disclosed this at the official inauguration of the 2024 Sallah Mega Motor Park Rally on Saturday in Abuja

Ali-Biu also said that Tow trucks and bikes were also deployed, adding that the deployment was across the 52 critical corridors in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the year 2024 rally is “Overloading is a Time Bomb: Stop the Deaths, Do not Overload with Persons, Animals or Goods”.

Ali-Biu represented by the Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) in charge of operations, Shehu Zaki said that the theme was apt and could not have come at a better time.

He said that deployments were also made to other roads across the length and breadth of the country.

According to him, the corps also deployed operational equipment in the categories of Radar Guns, Breathalysers to put a check on drunk driving and speeding.

“I also directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes that might be reported.

“All Commanding Officers have equally been directed to step up patrol operations and ensure strict enforcement of critical offences like overloading, driving rickety vehicles, excessive smoke emission among others.

“The year 2024 may present yet another challenge and that is why we have come out to tackle it head on.

“This is with commitment and determination, as evidenced by the comprehensive measure we are putting in place to address the dreadful experiences we have.

“For instance, for this year’s exercise, I have already directed the deployment of FRSC Regular and Special Marshals, Patrol Vehicles, Ambulances, Tow Truck and Bikes across the 52 critical corridor and other roads across the length and breadth of the country,” he said.

Ali-Biu said that the corps had also put in place, key strategic measures to combat crashes on the road.

He explained that the initiatives included the inauguration of Joint Task Force against use of trailers to convey Human beings which contradicts the original design of the vehicle.

“We have also ensured the commencement of enforcement on overloading of vehicles and the intensification of Mobile Court operations nationwide.

“Our collaboration with the Nigeria Bar Association is already yielding results as prosecution of recalcitrant offenders including drivers involved in fatal crashes is in top gear.

“The mandate of the JTF is to mitigate trailer related crashes and fatalities as well as stop the use of trailer to convey passengers.

“This is because prior to the inauguration of the JTF, the corps recorded a number of avoidable crashes that involved trailers loaded with goods, animals and passengers leading to deaths and injuries,” he said.

The FRSC boss charged the personnel to remain steadfast in the campaign for safer road use, bearing in mind that Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) do not just happen.

He said that RTCs were the products of the actions and in actions of men, and as such, could be averted.

“As we travel to and fro this time, we should endeavour to heed to all established laws, show compassion to other road users, be more tolerant, more careful and drive as if our families are in the other vehicles.

“It is instructive to note that road safety is everybody’s business.

“It requires the support of all stakeholders including fleet operators, corporate bodies and the Nigerian media to ensure its success,” he said.

Representatives from sister agencies like Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) among others

present at the event pledged their support to the corps. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo