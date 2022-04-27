Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC deploys 978 personnel in Bauchi

By Olaide Ayinde

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State says it will deploy 978 personnel to respond to road issues during the Eid-el-fite celebrations in the state.

He said the personnel would help to curb and respond to road accidents during the celebrations in the state.

The Sector Commander, FRSC in the state, Corps Commander Yusuf Abdullahi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said the corps would deploy Regular Corps, Special Marshal as well as First Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) Respondents to five major routes in and outside Bauchi metropolis.

According to him, six ambulances, 10 patrol vehicles, one heavy duty tow truck, two power bikes mainly for highway surveillance, speed control and alert to motorists of obstructions would also be deployed.

“Communication equipment will be put at their optimum level while inter connectivity will be accorded the desired attention,” he said

He said the organisation would collaborate with other sister security agencies’ for prompt response and ensure a hitch free Sallah festival.

According to him, health services providers will also be on ground to provide prompt services to road traffic crashes victims to curtail fatality.

“The station offices in the 20 LGAs of the state are fully activated to ensure prompt and proper response to road traffic issues.

“There are also two roadside clinics to manage road traffic crash victims and the immediate community,” he said.

The sector commander explained that the organisation would also embark on public enlightenment at motor parks to reduce crashes.

He said the utilisation would also involve the media, local associations, community and religious leaders in the crusade of safety during and after the festival.

(NAN)

