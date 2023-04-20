Eid-el-fitr: FRSC deploys 955 personnel, 4 ambulances in Ondo

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has deployed 955 personnel and four ambulances for special patrol on major highways in the state ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, State Sector Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akure that the deployment was to ensure hitch free of vehicular movement during and after the Eid-fitr celebration.

SonAllah explained that the personnel deployed comprised 525 regular marshals and 430 special marshals while the ambulances were for emergencies.

According to him, the personnel would man all accident prone locations on highways in the state.

The sector commander, who explained that the morale of the personnel was very high, warned that the command would not treat with kids glove cases of underage drivers behind the wheel.

“There is special operation going on to check underage drivers and anybody below the age of 18 years will be arrested and prosecuted if found behind the wheels,” he said.

The sector commander further advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were road worthy before embarking on any journey and imbibed the culture of safety always.

SonAllah said that any erring drivers violating traffic rules and regulations caught would be arrested and prosecuted.

“So, you must ensure your vehicles are road worthy with the functional wipers; standard tyres should be used, all the lighting system to be functional for the safety of the drivers and passengers.

“This is because we are not going to leave any stone unturned until we make sure people comply with the rules and regulations for the safety of the road users,” he said.(NAN)