The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger has deployed 750 personnel, 432 special Marshalls , 25 patrol vehicles, five towing trucks and two ambulances for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

This it said was to ensure smooth flow of traffic and safety during the celebration.

Mr Musa Mohammed, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Minna.

Mohammed said that erring motorists would be apprehended and sanctioned.

” There will be more mobile courts just to ensure qualified and dully certified drivers and vehicles ply the highways during and after the festivities in the state,” he said.

He said the personnel had been deployed to the Minna-Bida, Mokwa-Suleja, Tafa-Kaduna, Lambata-Agaie, and Lapai-Bida highways.

Other strategic areas, he said, included the Suleja- Minna- Kontagora- Mokwa and Minna – Tegina- Kontagora highways.

“We have stationed one heavy duty truck at Mokwa-Jebba highway.

“Our special patrol for the season will not spare drivers without licence, vehicle particulars, underaged drivers and those with worn-out tyres.

“We will be visible on all major Federal highways to ensure that road users obey traffic rules and regulations during and after the Sallah festivities,” he said.

Mohammed urged commercial drivers and other motorists to put their vehicles in good condition before embarking on any journey during and after the celebration.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

