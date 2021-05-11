Eid-el-Fitr : FRSC deploys 750 personnel in Niger

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger has deployed 750 , 432 special Marshalls , 25 patrol vehicles, five towing trucks and two ambulances for the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

This it said was to ensure smooth flow of traffic and safety during the celebration.

Mr Musa , FRSC Sector Commander in the state, this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Minna.

said that erring motorists would apprehended and sanctioned.

more mobile courts just to ensure qualified and dully certified drivers and vehicles ply the highways during and after the festivities in the state,” he said.

He said the had been deployed to the Minna-Bida, Mokwa-Suleja, Tafa-Kaduna, Lambata-Agaie, and Lapai-Bida highways.

Other areas, he said, included the Suleja- Minna- Kontagora- Mokwa and Minna – Tegina- Kontagora highways.
“We have stationed one heavy duty at Mokwa-Jebba highway.

“Our special patrol for the not spare drivers without licence, vehicle particulars, underaged drivers and those with worn-out tyres.

“We visible on all major Federal highways to ensure that road users obey traffic rules and regulations during and after the Sallah festivities,” he said.

urged commercial drivers and other motorists to put their vehicles in good condition before embarking on any journey during and after the celebration.(NAN)

