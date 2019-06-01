Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC deploys 450 personnel for patrol in Enugu

#TrackNigeria: The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Enugu State has deployed 450 personnel for effective traffic patrol and to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Mr Kalu Ogbonnanya, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, made this known in an interview on Saturday in Enugu.

He said that the personnel comprised of 354 regular marshals while the remaining 96 were special marshals.

According to him, the operation is a nationwide activity with the aim of ensuring safety of lives and property of road users before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr.

“The personnel will engage in enforcement of traffic rules and regulations with emphasis on some traffic infractions considered as most common during periods of festivities,” he said.

Ogbonnanya added that the operation would focus on hitch-free traffic flow, prevention of road traffic crashes, ensuring rapid response in case of accidents and quick removal of road obstructions.

He noted that the operation will target driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, route violation, road obstruction, lane indiscipline and speed violation.

Other road traffic rule violations to be targeted include overloading, speeding, underage driving, use of phone while driving, wrongful overtaking, worn out tyres, among others.

He also said that 12 patrol vehicles, two ambulances and two heavy duty tow truck would be on standby in case of any emergency on the road.

According to him, the commission is working in partnership with other sister security agencies as a team to achieve a hitch-free celebration.

“The Sallah Patrol Operation is focused on infractions, including speeding, overloading, driving without genuine driver’s license and driving without proper light on vehicles.

“Places to cover include Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Abakaliki, Enugu-Onitsha highways and Enugu-Opi Road.” he said.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

