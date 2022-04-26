Eid-el Fitr:  FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel nationwide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it had deployed 25,224 personnel across the country for the Sallah celebrations.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the beginning of the Eid-el Fitr motor park mega rally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the campaign is “Achieving Zero Road Fatality Through Road Safety Campaign.”

Oyeyemi was represented by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem.

He said that the 25,224 personnel comprising 7,100 officers and 18,124 marshals, as well as 15,225 special marshals had been deployed to cover all the identified areas across the country.

“Management staff, Zonal Commanding Officers, Sector Commanders and other senior officers of the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) in the national headquarters as well as Corridor Commanders are also deployed to the Field Commands,“he said.

He said that this was to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines issued at the beginning of the exercise.

Oyeyemi said that 580 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances, 17 tow trucks and 73 motorbikes were being deployed as part of the patrol logistics.

He said 2,096 reflective jackets, 1,000 traffic crones, 73 tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalyzers were part of the tools set aside for the operations.

The corps marshal said that 10 traffic control camps to be manned by personnel on 24/7 basis would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas during the period.

Oyeyemi said that to achieve this, the corps would combine the engagement of the motoring public through purposeful and impactful public education programmes.

He directed all commanding officers to step up patrol operations and ensure strict enforcement of critical offences like overloading, driving rickety vehicles, excessive smoke emission, speed limit violations, overloading violation, use of phone while driving, drunk driving, tyre violations and light signs violations.

Oyeyemi said that the corps had put in place a situation room at the National Headquarters to monitor activities across the country.

“We will collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be.

“FRSC alone cannot shoulder the responsibilities of ensuring safer road environments.

“We will liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas for the needed moral and logistics as well as security support,” he said.

Mr Aloga Ogbogo, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), commended the initiative, saying that it would bring sanity among road users.

He enjoined drivers to be conscious while driving and be mindful of other road users.

Ogbogo advised them to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey to avoid road crashes, as only the living are celebrated.

Mr Sani Adisa, State Coordinator, Special Marshals, advised motorists to avoid road obstructions during the festive season.

He urged citizens to call FRSC’s emergency number in the event of any emergency or breakdown of vehicle on the highways. (NAN)

