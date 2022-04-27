Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC deploys 1,530 personnel in Kano State

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Kano State, has deployed to deploy 1,530 personnel for the sallah special operation in the state.

Mr Zubairu Mato, the State FRSC Sector Commander, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Mato said four ambulances, 23 patrol vehicles, one heavy duty tow truck and other operational equipment have been deployed on major routes and highways to facilitate effective smooth operations.

He said these were to ensure the free flow of traffic on critical road junctions, safety of lives and properties on highways, indicating that the Eid-el-fitr special patrol operations will run from April 29 to May 4.

The Sector Commander said that the deployed personnel include 994 regular Marshals and 536 Special Marshals on major routes.

He said they are to ensure safe, smooth vehicular movement, traffic control as well to give prompt attention to victims of road traffic crashes within the festive period.

According to the statement, “station officers in the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State are also fully involved in the operations.

“Outpost, Zebra and Road side clinic located along Kano-Zaria road will work round the clock to ensure safety of lives and properties in the State,” he said in the statement.

He warned drivers to desist from committing traffic offences such as driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, dangerous and wrongful overtaking, overloading, over speeding, route violation, under age driving and use of phone while driving. (NAN)

