Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel for special patrol in Ogun

#TrackNigeria: The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, says it has deployed 1,500 personnel for the nine-day Special Patrol operation to stem curtail accidents during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, made this known in a statement signed by the Corps ‘Route Commander, Florence Okpe, in Ota on Saturday.

The Federal Government had on Friday declared Tuesday, June 4 and Wednesday, June 5, as public holiday for the Muslims faithful to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

According to him, the exercise which comprised regular and Special Marshals began on May 31, and will end on June 9, to check the excesses of motorists that could lead to crashes during the celebration.

The sector commander said that the presence of its personnel would be felt controlling traffic activities in places such as the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abeokuta-Sagama, Ifo-Sango-Ota axis, Abeokuta-Ibadan and Sango-Ota-Idiroko road.

“I want to advise motorists travelling during this period to be extra careful, especially at construction sites on Owode-Ijako, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where traffic were diverted and carriageway lanes were narrowed,” he said.

“The exercise will focus on speeding; dangerous driving; wrongful overtaking; lane indiscipline; use of phone while driving; seat belt violation; overloading violation; tyre violation and speed limiting devise violation and Passenger’s Manifest violation by commercial vehicles,” he said.

He also said that operational equipment had been deployed to ensure desired impact on the entire stretch of highways in the state.

The FRSC boss listed the operational equipment deployed to include 25 patrol vehicles, 3 life-support ambulances, 3 patrol motorbikes and a heavy duty tow truck.

He explained that FRSC had set up traffic control areas to ensure easy interventions to traffic distress from neighbouring states of Lagos, Oyo and Ondo.

Oladele further said that traffic control areas had also been established at Mowe, Sagamu, Ogere, Ogunmakin, Ijebu Ode, Ifo, Ota and Abeokuta.

He said that all FRSC’s Road side Emergency Clinics and Ambulances Points at Itori, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Ogunmakin will operate 24 hours throughout the duration of the special patrol.

Oladele, however, warned motorists to desist from contravening construction zones regulations during this period as any erring driver arrested would pay N50,000 fine and vehicles impounded till after the celebration.

The sector commander also advised the motoring public to contact the FRSC toll free number, 122 in case of traffic emergency.(NAN)

