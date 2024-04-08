Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC deploys 1,470 personnel in Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano has deployed 1,470 personnel to ensurea hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr in the state.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Ibrahim Sallau-Abdullahi, made this known in a statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, (PRO) Abdullahi Labaran on Monday in Kano.

The corps said that five ambulances, 25 patrol vehicles, one heavy duty tow truck and other operational equipment have been deployed on major routes and highways to facilitate effective smooth operations.

The special patrol operations, the corps said, would run from Monday to April 13.

The sector commander said that the personnel include 1,244 regular marshals and 236 special marshals on major routes.

He said the marshals will ensure safe, smooth vehicular movement, traffic control as well give prompt attention to victims of road traffic crashes within the festive period.

“Station officers in the 44 local government areas within the state are also fully involved in the operations.

“Unit commands, ambulance service points and road side clinic located along Kano-Zaria road will work round clock to ensure safety of lives and properties in the State,” he said in the statement.

He further explained that mobile courts will be deployed to address traffic regulations infractions swiftly.

The Sector Commander added that it is important to synergies with other security agencies and stakeholders to enhance effectiveness.

Abdullahi said the enforcement targets for this eid-el-fitr special patrol include excessive speeding, dangerous driving, lane indiscipline/route violation, road obstruction, use of phone while driving, overloading among others.

The sector commander wished the general public a happy and accident-free eid-el-fitr celebrations.(NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi