Eid-el-fitr: FRSC deploys 1,159 personnel for celebrations in Niger

By Tina George, Minna

In a bid to ensure the safety of motorists and passengers during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Niger State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,159 officers and men across the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Education Officer, Raji Habibu Egigogo.

According to the statement, the state sector command will also deploy 22 functional patrol vehicles, three ambulances and one heavy-duty tow truck during the Sallah period.

Egigogo stated that these measures would ensure hitch-free traffic flow and to monitor and ensure enforcement of traffic rules and regulations, in addition to strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols set by Niger State Government in conjunction with the Task Force andother security agencies.

The FRSC then advised all motorists to observe safety precautions while using the road and also abide by the COVID-19 protocol of physical distancing in their vehicles and use of face masks.

The Command also warned against overloading stating that there will be a visible presence of its officers on all the highways to ensure strict enforcement of overloading and physical distancing amongst the commuters and to respond to distress calls that might arise.

