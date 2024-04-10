Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC cautions motorists on speed, setting out early

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists who are Muslim to limit their speed and endeavor to set out for journeys, as early as possible.

The Deputy Corps Commander (DCC) Olayinka Akande, Ota Area Command of the FRSC (RS2.2C1) gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Akande implored persons, who would be travelling for the Eld-el-Fitri celebration to endeavor to set out for their journeys as early as possible, to avoid resorting to over speeding to get to their destinations.

“We are appealing to them to desist from night travels and ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip.

“In addition,they should stay away from drugs or alcohol while driving and change all worm out or expired tyres to prevent avoidable crashes,” he said.

Akande enjoined motoring public to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations, avoid over speeding, as well as dangerous driving, to avoid mishaps during the celebrations

He said that the FRSC had been deployed across the state to control traffic, respond to cases of emergency and check excesses of drivers, in order to make the Eid-el-Fitr a hitch-free festival. (NAN)

By Ige Adekunle