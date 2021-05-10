The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to deploy 35,000 personnel and equipment for special patrol during Eid-El-Fitr.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Monday in Abuja

Oyeyemi said the deployment was to ensure safety on the road before and during the festive period.

He said the personnel included FRSC Regular, Special Marshals and Road Safety Club Members.

Oyeyemi said over 750 Patrol Vehicles and 120 Ambulances would also be deployed.

This, he said, also included 25 Tow Truck and over 200 Bikes that would be on the road during the special operation that would commence from Tuesday to Monday.

Oyeyemi stated that the Corps would embark on the special patrol operation to ensure that motorists and other road users had a hitch free celebration, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and security challenges in the country.

According to him, the mission of the special operation is to ensure free flow of traffic, provide prompt rescue services and timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads.

“The critical corridors across the country will be guarded before, during and after the festive period to minimise the occurrence of road traffic crashes on the nation’s highways.

“This will be carried out through effective patrol operations and sustained public enlightenment campaigns,” he said.

The FRSC boss said the Corps had a tradition of always organising special patrols during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterised the road during the celebrations.

He said this year’s Eid-el-Fitr would not be an exception. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety.

This, he said, would be to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the Corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes.

Oyeyemi directed all the commanding officers operating across various formations nationwide to ensure that the 52 corridors were properly manned throughout the period for effective operations.

He appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties.

The Corps Marshal said mobile courts would be in session across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to traffic violators.

Oyeyemi directed that the operatives pay first-rate focus on effective traffic control, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving and drivers licence violation.

“Lane discipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the road, driving with expired/worn out tyre and driving without spare tyre among others.

“To achieve these, the Corps has deployed equipment in the categories of radar guns, breathalysers to put a check on drunk driving; operational logistics materials are also to be fully deployed for this exercise.

“More so, the Corps has equally worked on all Zebras and must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported,” he said.

Oyeyemi noted that, among the 52 corridors to be covered were: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor and Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor.

Others are: Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

“In line with the foregoing, the patrol is to run in shifts as follows 0600hrs -1400hrs, 1400HRS-2000hrs, 2000hrs -2200hrs, and Night Rescue teams to be on standby at all operational Commands,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the Corps would collaborate with the Military Units en-route or resident, the Nigerian Police Force, (NPF) the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Security (DSS) to carry out the exercise.

This, he said, included state owned/NGO’s Ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Oyeyemi assured all Nigerians of full deployment of personnel on the highways and crash emergency rescue services for prompt rescue and evacuation of crash victims in case of any mishap.

He urged them to show special consideration and attention to other road users so as to create a safer atmosphere for all during the celebration.

Oyeyemi further called on Nigerians to cooperate with law enforcement agents and ensure maximum compliance with all directives on restrictions and physical distancing.

He also stated that the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM would continue to operate 24/7 to give real time traffic update and called on all travellers to take advantage of the station.

The FRSC boss added that the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 was available to report any obstruction, crash or gridlock witnessed on the road for prompt intervention of the nearest command. (NAN)

