An NGO, Caleb Danladi Foundation on Thursday distributed food items to widows and less privileged persons in Zaria, Kaduna State in celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the food items include rice, noodles, groundnut oil, pasta, wrappers, among others.

Malam Bala Babayaro, the Zaria Coordinator of the Foundation, while delivering the items, said the efforts would bring succor to the beneficiaries and put smiles on their faces.

“This is targeted at putting smiles on faces of the less privileged persons among us, which will go a long way towards relieving them of purchasing food stuff,” he said.

On his part, the President of the Foundation, Capt. Caleb Danladi, assured that he would continue to continue support the less privileged in the society.

Danladi also used the opportunity to call on the beneficiaries and well-meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and unity in the country.

He also reiterated his commitment towards supporting women, orphans and less privileged with skills acquisition, finance and educational scholarship to uplift them to a higher position than they were.

Malama Halima Yusuf, speaking on behalf of the recipients, expressed appreciation to the organisation for their continuous humanitarian support to the women in the area.

She also called on other philanthropists and stakeholders to emulate the gesture as it would reduce the hardship in view of the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

“I thank this foundation for their continuous support to us and I implore other leaders to emulate this gesture of reaching out to the poor, nothing is too small and nothing is too big, “she said.(NAN)

