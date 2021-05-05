No fewer than 1,100 orphans in Wudil and Garko Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kano State have received clothing materials from Muhammad Ali-Wudil Foundation to celebrate the Sallah festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation was founded by Mohammad Ali-Wudil, the member representing Wudil/Garko Federal constituency.

The clothes were presented to the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Wudil by the Director of the foundation, Alhaji Baffa Alhaji.

Alhaji said the gesture was to make the orphans feel loved like other children.

According to him, the foundation has been supporting orphans in the area in the 10 years.

“These children have lost their parents, therefore, we find it necessary to assist them so that they can also feel happy like other children.

“Other wealthy individuals and politicians should also assist the less privileged ones and those that lost their parents. It will put smile on their faces, and almighty God will reward those who assisted.

“Clothing is one of the basic human needs, hence, giving it out to the orphans is important, we want them to look good during the festive,” he said.

According to him, the foundation has also distributed clothing materials to 300 mothers, 52 Imams and over 1,000 youths, among others in the constituency.

He added that some other beneficiaries were provided financial assistance and food staff since the beginning of the Ramadan.

Alhaji said no fewer than 40 orphans are also being sponsored by the foundation to study in primary and secondary schools across the two LGAs.

In his remark, the founder, represented by Alhaji Yusuf Lajawa advised the beneficiaries to make proper use of the materials and pray for peace and unity in the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Khadija Abubakar appreciated the gesture, saying most of them had lost hope of getting new clothes before the Sallah festival.

She called on other wealthy individuals and politicians to emulate the gesture. (NAN)

