Eid el Fitr: FG approves April 11 additional public holiday

Federal Government has approved Thursday, April 11, as additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid el Fitr.

The information is in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who gave the additional approval on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslims for successful completion of the Holy month of Ramadan fast.

Describing Ramadan as “the month of spiritual rejuvenation”, the minister reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to providing safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.

The Federal Government had on Sunday, April 7, declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration.

Eid el Fitr, which means holiday of breaking the fast is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.(NAN)

By Yahaya Isah