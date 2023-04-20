Eid-el-Fitr: FEC felicitates Muslim faithfuls

By Okon Okon

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has felicitated the Muslim faithfuls on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, conveyed the congratulatory message on behalf of FEC in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mustapha urged Muslim faithfuls to reflect on the purpose and lessons of Ramadan, which include love, charity, endurance, tolerance and sacrifice.

The SGF charged the faithfuls to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for spiritual rejuvenation and sustainable national growth and development.

He, however, enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for a successful transition programme, adding, ”everything has been put in place for a peaceful and orderly transition on May 29.

“The Federal Executive Council wishes the Muslim faithfuls a joyful Eid-el-Fitr filled with blessings.” (NAN)