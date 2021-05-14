Some fun seekers in Kuje Area Council, FCT, on Friday called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Council for the establishment of recreation parks and gardens in the community.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NNN) in Kuje, they claimed that the absence of recreation facilities made living in the community boring.

Ibrahim Sani, a fun seeker, said it was disappointing for a town like Kuje with rapid growth in population not to have fun facilities, adding that the community was not supposed to lack fun spots.

According to him, the absence of a park is the reason people usually leave Kuje town during festive seasons, saying that there is a need for more recreation spots in the area.

“Kuje is not supposed to lack recreation facilities that will bring people together, especially during a period like this.

“It kills our joy here, when we leave the satellite town to the central area just to catch fun and celebrate with our loved ones.

“People love to have fun, so when you do not have a place to relax within your community you become miserable.

“Most people who go to villages do so because there is no place to relax and have fun in their place of residence,” he said.

Sule Lamordi, another fun seeker, said that parks and gardens had a way of uniting the people of a particular entity and creating lasting memories that would stand the test of time.

Lamordi also appealed to both government and individuals to build recreation facilities in the satellite town to enhance social development in the area.

“When you go to big towns, there is no dull moment for fun seekers, you can go swimming, play music in gardens, meet people of different characters, these are the things that make people happy in communities,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Naomi Akpan, a Social Counsellor, however, cautioned fun seekers in the area to observe the COVID-19 protocols and ensure they wear face masks during the celebration.

Akpan expressed concern for the level of non-adherence to social distancing and COVID-19 protocols imposed by the government in the country.

According to her, the essence of the holy month of Ramadan was to task all Ummah on good and compassionate living even after the fasting and the Sallah celebrations.

“Ramadan is a month of sacrifice, abstinence and above all, love and care for humanity. I encourage you all to be your brother’s keeper.

“Look out for your neighbour in the firm belief that he or she too will look out for you; and most importantly always use your facemasks while going out to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

“As you celebrate Eid-el-fitr, I urge everyone, regardless of religious belief to continue to keep the peace and to live in unity with one another in Nigeria,” she said.

NAN reports that some spots did not put COVID-19 protocols in place for those patronising their fun spots.

NAN also reports that the Kuje Area Council Secretariat was deserted on Friday with only security men on duty at the Council gate.

It was observed that most civil servants working in the council are yet to resume work fully after the two days of public holidays to observe the Sallah celebration.

The Federal Government had declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays to mark the 2021 Eidul-Fitr celebration.

The area council, usually a beehive of activities was virtually empty as most offices were locked (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

