Eid-el-Fitr:  Enugu CP orders deployment of personnel

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deployment of personnel to protect worship centres and other public places during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The commissioner also directed his men to carry out robust patrol of streets, venues of celebrations and other public arenas to forestall the possible breach of the peace.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Thursday in Enugu.

The police boss also facilitated all Muslim faithful in the state as they joined the Muslim Ummah worldwide to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, signaling the end of Ramadan fast.

“I have ordered Area Commanders, DPOs and Heads of Tactical/Operational Teams to ensure the maximum deployment of operational and intelligence assets at their disposal this Eid-el-Fitr celebration season.

“This is to actualise the crime prevention strategies put in place for the security and safety of the state during and beyond the period of the celebration,” he said.

The CP prayed that Almighty Allah honours the sacrifices and prayers of love, peace, and security offered by the Muslim faithful during the Ramadan.

“I personally congratulate all Muslim faithful and urge them to celebrate responsibly, peacefully and show love to one another,” he said.

The commissioner called on residents to remain law-abiding, security conscious and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

“They can call the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172. They can also send emails to [email protected],” he said. (NAN)