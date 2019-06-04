Eid-el-Fitr: Emir Sanusi leads Ganduje for prayers

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II on Tuesday led Kano state governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje to pray at the Kofar Mata Central Eid ground.

Among others that attended the prayer with Ganduje were his Deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji and other government officials.

Addressing the people of the state shortly after the prayers, Sanusi advocated for the rights of the girl-child to education at all times.

‎He urged political leaders at all levels to give priority to female education as they did with their male counterparts.

“The people need to prioritise their commitment toward the education of female just like their male counterpart,” he said.

He underscored the need for Nigerians to also continue to pray for peace and progress of the state and the country at large.

The monarch also urged Muslims to fear God in all their activities, reminding them that each and every one of them must give account of his or her deeds hereafter.

Besides, the Emir called on the people of the state to continue to pray against banditry, kidnapping and other vices.

He admonished Kano people to support each other and work as a team for the overall development of the state.

Also in attendance were traditional rulers and members of the Emirate council.

Security was tight during the prayer as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed to various Eid grounds and other strategic places across the state to ensure peaceful celebration. (NAN)

