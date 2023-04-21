El-Rufai congratulates Muslim Ummah on eid-el- fitr

By Chimezie Godfrey

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated the Muslim ummah on the festival of Eid el Fitr and for the successful completion of fasting in the month of Ramadan.

He appealed for the continued observance of the acts of goodwill, generosity and patience which were exhibited during Ramadan, in our daily lives.

The Governor further commended the focus on faith and spiritual rejuvenation during the holy month of Ramadan, praised the resilience of citizens and prayed for the blessings of Allah(SWT) on the people of this state and the country at large.

The governor also appealed to all communities in Kaduna State to uphold peace and harmony, despite the security challenges in many communities. He urged all residents to practise vigilance and be law-abiding.