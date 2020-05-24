EId-el-Fitr: El-Rufa’i commends Muslim faithfuls for obeying COVID-19 orders

Share the news













Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Sunday commended the patience and understanding displayed by Muslim faithfuls in observing the Ramadan fasting under conditions of quarantine this year.El-Rufa’i made this commendation in an Eid-el-Fitr message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.The governor prayed that Almighty Allah would amply reward and bless these efforts.He also praised the spirit of sacrifice and resilience displayed by the community during the fasting period and called for continued adherence to public health guidelines to protect citizens from COVID-19.El-Rufa’i said that the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic had created limited the traditions associated with fasting and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr this year.”I thanked the Muslim community for abiding with the public health guidelines and avoiding congregational worship and communal gatherings to break the fast.”I acknowledged that these public health guidelines also make it impossible to permit the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr with congregational prayers, and l thanked the Muslim community for understanding this.”l commend the Imams especially and welcome this as another example of the spirit of sacrifice and discipline required to protect the community during dangerous periods.”I appeal to the Muslim community to keep hope alive, to continue to practice compliance with health guidelines and not to relent in prayers for an end to the disruptions caused by COVID-19,” he said.El-Rufa’i appealed also to all communities in the state to uphold peace and harmony. He added that all residents must observe social distancing, practice regular hand washing with soap and water, and avoid large gatherings to protect everyone from COVID-19.The governor said that all residents must continue to comply with the terms of the quarantine orders that are enforce in the state. (NAN)

