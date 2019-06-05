Eid-el-Fitr: Drug Free Arewa Movement calls for collective action against drug abuse

As Muslim faithful across the world mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, the lead convener of Drug Free Arewa Movement, Mr Ibrahim Yusuf Gombe, has called on the Muslim community particularly the youth to uphold peace and sustain the virtues of the holy month of Ramadan.

The convener made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.He felicitated with the Muslim community on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and called for collective action in curbing drug abuse in the region.Yusuf noted that the sacrifices made during Ramadan should draw everyone closer to the Almighty Allah to emulate the good virtues and teaching of Prophet Muhammad.

He also appealed to Muslim faithful to shun all form of immorality especially drug abuse, urging them abide strictly by the teachings of the Holy Quran as propagated by the Holy Prophet Muhammad. He said: “Allah the Almighty has described using intoxicants, amongst other things, as being appalling, despicable and hateful acts of Satan, and He has commanded us to abstain from them.”

According to him, considering that youths are the future leaders of the society, there is the need for collective efforts towards salvaging their future.

Yusuf who expressed concern over the involvement of under age children and housewives in drugs abuse, called on the northern governors, their wives, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to join hands with the organization in curbing the menace of drugs abuse in the region. (NAN)