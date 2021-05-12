The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has urged Muslims to intensify prayer for the peace of Nigeria while they celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

Magashi made the appeal in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri on Wednesday in Abuja.

He congratulated Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, urged them to pray to the Almighty Allah to intervene in the security challenges facing the country.

“The sacrifice and love for the country in addition to praying for its leadership for guidance and protection are acts of ibadah as clearly stated in the hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” he said.

He also appealed to Muslim faithful to be patriotic by making peace in Nigeria their prayer point at individual, family and community levels.

Magashi assured Nigerians of the commitment of troops to decimate the enemies of the country and urged them to give timely information to security operatives on the activities of criminals in their domains.

Magashi wished Muslim faithful a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. (NAN)

