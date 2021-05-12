Eid-el-fitr: Defence minister tasks Muslims on prayer for peace

The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has urged Muslims to prayer the peace of Nigeria while they celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

Magashi made the appeal in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri in Abuja.

He congratulated Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, urged them to pray to the Almighty Allah to intervene in the security challenges facing the country.

“The sacrifice and love the country in addition to praying its leadership guidance and protection are acts of ibadah as clearly stated in the hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” he said.

He also appealed to Muslim faithful to be patriotic by making peace in Nigeria their prayer point at individual, family and community levels.

Magashi assured of the of troops to decimate the enemies of the country and urged them to give timely information to security operatives on the activities of criminals in their domains.

Magashi wished Muslim faithful a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebrations. (NAN)

