Eid-el-Fitr: Defence Minister rejoices with Muslims as fasting ends

…Urges Muslims to sustain Ramadan’s spiritual gains

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) CFR has rejoiced with the Muslims across the globe on this year’s Eid-il- Fitr celebration marking the end of fasting.

Major General Magashi (rtd) stated this in a message to felicitate with the Muslim Ummah for successfully concluding this year’s fasting.

He urged the Faithful to celebrate modestly with the fear of Almighty Allah who spared their lives to see the end of Ramadan fast,

an opportunity which He denied others.

The Defence Minister therefore stressed the need for the Muslims to sustain the spiritual lessons and gains of fasting and urged them never to go back to uncharitable acts.

While congratulating the Muslims on this auspicious occasion of Eid-il- Fitr he prayed for the repose of the souls of those who paid the supreme price defending the nation’s territorial integrity as well as those who saw the beginning of fasting but were unable to see its end.