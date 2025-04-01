Eid-el-Fitr: Commander tasks troops on professionalism, fairness 

Maj.-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has charged troops of the operation to be professional and fair to all in the discharge of their duties.

By Polycarp Auta

Maj.-Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has charged troops of the operation to be professional and fair to all in the discharge of their duties.

Oyinlola, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, gave the advice during an Eid-el-Fitr luncheon organised for troops on Monday in Jos.

The commander said that the display of professionalism and fairness by troops would enable them to win the hearts and trust of the civil populace.

“The significance of Eid-el-Fitr transcends the individual celebration of personal spiritual accomplishments.

“It is a time to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, to forgive and seek forgiveness and to renew our commitment to upholding justice, fairness, and peaceful coexistence in our society.

“Our collective duty is to work tirelessly to create a society where peace, security, and prosperity reign supreme.

“I urge you to display courage, resilience, and professionalism in carrying out your responsibilities; the values of honesty, fairness, and empathy should define our engagements with the civil populace.

“Let us always remember that our ultimate goal is to protect lives, uphold justice, and promote an environment where all citizens can thrive in peace,” he said.

Oyinlola, who commended the troops for their resilience and commitment to a peaceful Plateau and environs, called on the residents of the state to support the security agencies in their bid to secure lives and property.

Also speaking, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said that the luncheon was organised to honour all the fallen heroes.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Obinna Anjunwa, the Commander Armour Corps, Oluyede called on the troops to be united and committed to the ideals of the armed forces.

The COAS said that the luncheon was not just a celebration, but an avenue to strengthen their bonds regardless of tribe or religion. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)