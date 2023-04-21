Eid-el-Fitr: COAS felicitates with troops, families

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has felicitated with Officers, Soldiers, civilian staff and their families as the Eid-el Fitir is celebrated.

This is contained in a Goodwill Message signed by the COAS extending his gratitude and appreciation to Almighty God for His mercies, guidance and protection upon the troops of the Nigerian Army(NA), as they strive to professionally discharge their constitutional duties amidst contemporary security challenges across the country.

Stating the significance of the occasion, General Yahaya asserted that Eid-el Fitir is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar which marks the end of the month of Ramadan. He added that the festival reinforces the virtues of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice which the season represents. He stressed that these virtues are akin to the hallmark of professionalism in soldiering.

General Yahaya also used the opportunity to congratulate the entire Muslim faithful for completing the month long spiritual exercise of fasting and prayers culminating in the Eid- el- Fitir Celebration.

The COAS urged troops to recharge themselves with the virtues of piety, love, sacrifice and commitment that come with the festival, adding that the coincidence of the spiritual month of Ramadan with the 40 days Lent period observed by the Christian faithful is a pointer that the year 2023 will be great and prosperous.

Speaking on the conduct of troops during the just concluded 2023 general elections, Gen Yahaya acknowledged that the professionalism demonstrated by troops was outstanding, while charging troops to re-strategize and focus on the ongoing operations to decisively curb the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements across the nation.

The COAS further paid special tribute to troops, who paid the supreme price for the unity, stability and cohesion of the nation. While praying for the repose of their souls, Gen Yahaya reiterated that their families and loved ones will always be remembered. He added that their heroic sacrifice will remain indelible in the hearts and minds of Nigerians and humanity.

The Army Chief expressed appreciation to the Commander – In – Chief of the Armed Forces, President Mohammadu Buhari for his strategic guidance and support, pledging the unalloyed loyalty of troops to the president and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He vowed to sustain the ongoing drive for improved welfare of troops and their families across all formations of the NA.

The COAS enjoined all NA personnel to continue to pray for the success of the NA, the Armed Forces and the nation. He wished all Muslim faithful a happy Eidi- el- Fitir Celebration.