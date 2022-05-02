Eid-el-Fitr: COAS, CAS fete troops in frontline, reaffirm commitment to troops’ welfare

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and his counterpart, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao on Monday, feted troops of the North East (NE), Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Maiduguri, to boost their morale in the critical stage of the ongoing counter terrorism and insurgency operations.

The Service Chiefs, who were visibly impressed with the performance of the troops, reaffirmed their commitment to their welfare during a Sallah luncheon organized in honour of the troops by the Headquarters Theatre Command. The duo maintained that welfare of troops remains topmost in their priorities.

While delivering his remarks, the COAS, who had earlier paid a visit to troops wounded in action at the 7 Division Military Hospital, stated that he is ever determined to ensure the medical treatment of personnel and their families, both within and outside the country. He added, that those wounded in action will continue to get support and special vocational training to help them cope with their new health status and overcome psychological trauma.

In his goodwill message, the CAS felicitated with the troops and called on all security agencies to continue to synergize with the military in defence of Nigeria’s national security.

He hinted on the acquisition of more combat platforms for the Nigerian Airforce to shore up troops’ air combat efficiency.

The representative of the Governor of Borno State, Deputy Governor Umar Usman Kadafur had earlier in a goodwill message from the Borno state government, expressed appreciation to the military for the restoration of relative peace in Borno state.

He added, that the successes so far achieved, clearly demonstrate the capability of the military in bringing the war to an end.

