Eid el Fitr: Cleric urge Muslims to extend kindness beyond Ramadan

A cleric, Rev. Samuel Gorro, has urged Muslims to extend kindness to people beyond the Holy month of Ramadan.

Gorro, also the Executive Director, Centre for Peace Advancement in Nigeria (CEPAN), described the gesture as necessary “because Nigeria is currently experiencing economic challenges, with indigents being most affected.”

He made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday to felicitate with Muslims as they complete the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

He said kindness to the indigents could help in reducing their difficulties and in encouraging them not to despair because of the situation, especially the hike in prices of food items.

NAN reports that the National Bureau of Statistics, in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for February 2024, said prices of food items such as beef, rice, beans, onion, white garri, yam, and bread have increased.

The cleric added that “the love shown during Ramadan, the care, and the support for the poor should continue, but this time not only by Muslims but also by Christians alike.”

He urged government to be proactive in seeking economic relief for people, suggesting the formulation of more pro-poor policies to cushion the effect of the price hike.

“Let there be policies that will impact the lives of the poor. I want to beg government to do something that will reduce the suffering of the masses.

“As the Bible says, a good name is better than gold, let leaders write their names in gold in the heart of the masses by doing theneedful,” he said.

He prayed for an end to insecurity in the country, and urged government to take firm actions to address the situation.

The cleric congratulated Muslims for successfully completing the Holy month of Ramadan and prayed God to bless them for the donations they gave to the needy during the period.(NAN)

By Martha Agas