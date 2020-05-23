Eid-el-Fitr: Cleric advocates monitoring of social centres to contain COVID-19

Share the news













Alhaji Tajudeen Isiaka, the Chief Imam of Olohunwa Mosque, Ilorin, has advocated the need for strict monitoring of social centres during Eid-el-Fitr celebration to contain COVID-19 spread.

Isiaka made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

He urged security operatives to be on guard at the various social centres to prevent unnecessary gathering.

According to him, the government must ensure total monitoring of bars, restaurants, recreational centres, hotels, malls and other social centres for violations.

“There are some people that will plan to celebrate widely. They will sneak into such places all in the name of Eid-el-Fitr celebration not minding their own safety.

“We must avoid the spread of Coronavirus. We cannot underrate COVID-19. We should be ready to sacrifice our merriment for safety at this trying time.

“I urge every Muslim to pray indoor, make their home Eid praying ground as well as celebrate on their dining table for safety purposes,” he advised.

The cleric called on the public to cooperate with the government and health experts to end the pandemic in the country.

“The fight is everybody’s fight and not government alone. Let us adhere to safety measures as stipulated by health officials,” he said.

He also advised the public to consistently wash their hands with sanitiser, use face mask when going out and observe physical distancing to prevent further spread of the disease. (NAN)

