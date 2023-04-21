Eid-el-Fitr: CDS felicitates with Armed Forces of Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor has felicitated with the members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on this major islamic festival of Eid El Fitr which marks the completion of thirty days fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

Gusau stated,”General Irabor congratulates all for successfully partaking in one of the cardinal pillars of Islam through fasting, prayers and alms giving in obedience to the divine command of the Almighty Allah.

“He further prays to Almighty God to accept the fasting and prayers and continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He urged members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are also reminded to continue praying for the unity and peaceful coexistence of our nation while upholding the lessons of patience and sacrifice with one another as exemplified in the holy month.

“The CDS once again commends the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the role played in the recently concluded supplementary elections. He further assures Nigerians of the loyalty of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the democratic leadership and vows to uphold constitutional governance in Nigeria.

“Once again, happy Eid-El Fitri celebrations. God bless the Armed Forces of Nigeria. GOD bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”