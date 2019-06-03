Eid-el-Fitr: Buratai salutes Army officers, soldiers

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai has congratulated officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army on the occassion of Eid-el-Fitr.

This is contained in a statement personally signed by him and made available to Newsdiaryonline Monday.

Read the full statement below:

It is with profound sense of joy and gratitude to the Almighty God that I send this goodwill message to officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and their families on this important occasion of Eid-el Fitr celebration 2019.

I heartily congratulate our Muslim faithfuls for successfully completing the mandatory fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

I hope we have all been spiritually rejuvenated to continue to discharge our constitutional roles and responsibilities.

I want to use this medium to appreciate the doggedness and resilience of all Nigerian Army officers and soldiers in confronting the various security challenges bedevilling our dear country.

Worthy of commendation is the professional conduct of troops in the dislodgement of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements from Nigeria’s territory to the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin.

The successes also recorded by troops deployed in the ongoing Op HARBIN KUNAMA III and all other internal security operations are commendable.

So far, you have demonstrated professionalism, courage and determination in this endeavour which has provided the enabling environment for socio-economic and political activities to thrive.

I am indeed proud of you all. While I commend your efforts, I want to urge you not to rest on your oars because the existing and even emerging security threats are potent and we must continue to be ahead of them.

We must redouble our efforts to completely eliminate all acts of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, secessionism and other forms of security threats from every inch of our beloved country.

I want to assure you that with the support of the President, C – in – C of the Armed Forces and the National Assembly, we shall continue to do all that is necessary to provide the enablement for effective and successful conduct of our operations.

Let me reassure you of our commitment to the welfare of all officers and men. We will continue to re-evaluate the welfare packages of the Nigerian Army to ensure they meet the best standards and practices.

As we mark the end of this year’s Ramadan Fasting, I want to encourage you to always remember and pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant departed colleagues who paid the supreme sacrifice in the course of their duties.

Our hearts will always be with their families as we pray the merciful Allah to grant them eternal rest. On our part and in line with our commitment to troops’ welfare, we shall continue to promptly meet our obligations to these families and ensure that the void left by the departure of their loved ones are ameliorated.

On this note I once again wish you all a joyful Eid-el Fitr Celebration. Barka da Sallah.

