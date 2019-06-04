Eid-el-Fitr: Buratai pays operational visit to troops in Zamfara

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

#TrackNigeria: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai on Tuesday paid operational visited to troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and headquarters of 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Zamfara.

A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Musa Sagir made available to Newsdiaryonline said the visit was to commemorate the 2019 Eid-El-Fitr celebration, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai today, 4th June 2019 paid an operational visit to Headquarters 1 Brigade Nigerian Army and frontline troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI fighting kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed banditry and the varying forms of criminality in the North Western part of Nigeria,” it read.

He was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations Army, Major General Lamidi Adeosun, who joined Muslim faithfuls to mark Eid Fitr prayer at the Force Headquarters, Operation Hadarin Daji in Gusua, Zamfara state.

The statement added that Adeosun delivered goodwill message of the COAS shortly after the prayers.

“He commended the troops for their dedication, sacrifices and loyalty to the Nation and urged them to remain steadfast in the ongoing efforts to checkmate insurgency, banditry and other associated insecurities in Nigeria.

“The Chief Imam of 1 Brigade, Capt A Kado also offered prayers for the protection and victory of the Chief of Army Staff, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army as well as the entire people of Nigeria,” it further read.

Dignitaries that attended the prayer session included the Force Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, Maj Gen JJ Ogunlade, Principal Staff Officers, community leaders, soldiers and their families.

“Adeosun later proceeded to the front line on Operational visit to troops deployed at the Forward Operation Base (FOB) Kauran Namoda, Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara state.

“At Kaura Namoda, he interacted with troops to boost their morale by charging them to defeat all forms of criminality especially armed banditry in their Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“Gen Adeosun also read the goodwill message of the COAS, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai to the troops while urging them to sustain the tempo by ensuring the criminal elements are defeated to enable them return to their respective station to enjoy “barrack life”.

“He also assured troops of enhancement in their welfare package and remuneration,” the statement read.

The COAS visited Zamfara state governor, Dr. Mohammed Bello who, eulogised Buratai for his commitment to make Nigeria a peaceful entity.

‘He also pledged to support the Nigerian Army by providing the necessary logistics to ensure the menace of armed banditry is eliminated across the State.

“He used the opportunity to request for more manpower to enable troops reopen the Gusau — Katsina — Sokoto road occasionally disturbed by bandits.”



