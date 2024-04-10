Eid-El-Fitr: Badaru calls for peaceful coexistence

By Deborah Coker

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, has called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, as Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-El-Fitr.

Badaru made the call on Wednesday in his Sallah message conveyed in a statement signed by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Press and Public Relations, of the ministry and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The minister noted that the nation would excel when citizens work together

“We will persevere and strive for a more peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

He extended his heartfelt wishes of peace, blessings and spiritual upliftment to all Nigerians, especially members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Exhorting their commitment of the Armed Forces to nation building he said, “may the patience, sacrifices and the good deeds of the month inspire us to uphold good virtues of empathy, brotherhood and resilience”. (NAN)