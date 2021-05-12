Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to promote peace and unity as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Fitr.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Abubakar said that peace could only be attained through love and tolerance and not through hatred or blood-letting.

He said that the significance of Eid el-Fitr was not limited to completion of obligations in the month of Ramadan.

According to him, the significance extends to constantly reminding oneself to remain steadfast in the pursuit of peace.

“This year’s Eid-el-Fitr is coming at a time when Nigeria is going through a challenging moment concerning security of lives and property.

“It is coming at a time when a large number of our people is hard-hit by poverty.

“As Muslims, we need to remind ourselves of our obligation to ensure peace and unity within our families and neighborhoods at all times.

“Today, across Nigeria, there is a scary and growing tendency to mistrust along ethnic and religious lines,” he said.

According to Abubakar, no tribe or race is superior to another except the one that seeks peace with God.

“As Muslims, we must have some reflections as we celebrate,” he said.

The former vice president wished all Muslims happy Eid-al-Fitr celebration and prayed that God would accept their sacrifices.

“It is by the injunction of the Almighty Allah that we undertook fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“Having fulfilled the command, I congratulate fellow Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the globe for a successful completion of the Ramadan fasting,” he said. (NAN)

