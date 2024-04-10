Eid-el-fitr: Atiku congratulates Muslims

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has congratulated Muslims in the country for the successful completion of the mandatory fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

The former Vice President, in a press statement by his office on Tuesday, said that lessons of the Ramadan fasting should remain abiding, even when the holy month has passed.

He also noted that while this year’s Ramadan fasting was observed in a season of tough economic conditions, the forbearance with which Nigerian Muslims adopted it is a principle that the noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) enjoins us to live by at all times.

“For many Nigerians who observed the mandatory Ramadan fasting this year, the reality of the harsh economic environment in the country put many families and individuals under intense pressure.

“But in the face of this daunting challenge, many people pulled through out of seeking piety.

“The completion of Ramadan should cause a reflection on those in positions of authority to show more compassion to the people.

“The requirement of forbearance and compassion between the leaders and the people are the lessons to be learnt about this year’s Ramadan, in accordance with the teachings of noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW,)” Atiku said.

He prays that the supplications of every believing Muslim and everyone else shall be answered by the Almighty Allah and wishes Nigerians a blessed Eid-el-fitr holiday.