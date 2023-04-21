Eid-el-Fitr: APC National Chairman advises Muslims to continue to be peaceful

By Olukayode Babalola

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised Muslims across the country to continue to imbibe the attribute of peace and live together in peace and harmony with other Nigerians.

Adamu gave the advise in his Eid-el-Fitr (Sallah) message to newsmen in Keffi local government area of the state on Friday.

Adamu expressed gratitude to God for the Muslim Ummah who were able to carry out the Holy Ramadan fasting and celebrate Eid-el-Fitr in good health.

He then called on them to sustain the lessons of the Ramadan by adhering strictly to the teaching and traditions of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him), especially by imbibing the attribute of peace in all their dealings.

“My message is for us to continue to live in peace with ourselves because it is only peace that enhances anything we want in this life,” he said.

He warned that peace was very crucial in achieving any goal in life because without it, no progress can be achieved hence the call to the Muslim Ummah and other Nigerians to imbibe the attribute of peace for the attainment of set goals.

“See what is happening in Sudan. You need to be there to appreciate what it means not to have peace on a day like this.

“So we thank God Almighty for being merciful to Nigerians and that in spite of everything, we enjoy relative peace and we are able to observe this day of Eid-el-Fitr this year in a very peaceful atmosphere,” he said. (NAN)