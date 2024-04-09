Eid el-Fitr: APC felicitates Muslim faithful, seeks continuous prayers for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has felicitated Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2024 Eid el-Fitr celebration, calling for continuous prayers for President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Lagos State Chairman of APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, made the call in his congratulatory statement to Muslim faithful on Tuesday in Lagos.

He urged Muslims to allow the faith and lifestyles exhibited during Ramadan fast be sustained beyond the Holy month.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eid el-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims after the completion of the annual 30 days of fasting and prayers in the Month of Ramadan.

Ojelabi advised Muslims not to go back to the bad behaviors that they have eschewed in the month.

“I thank you all because I have the assurance and belief that as you were praying for one another, and for your individual families in the month of Ramadan, you were also praying for Lagos State under Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and our nation, Nigeria, under President Bola Tinubu.

“I believe you have prayed God to continue to grant us His divine interventions, mercies and blessings.

“Let us continue to pray. May Allah accept our supplications and grant us his peace and love,” Ojelabi said.

He urged Muslims to, in their private and public capacities, live by the pious tenents and norms of Islam that they have imbibed in Ramadan.

The APC boss advised them to always live by the discipline of showing kindness, caring for the aged and the less privileged, feeding the poor, clothing the naked and sharing what they have with one other.

The APC chieftain added that with those attributes from the Muslim faithful, they would be making the world a better place for all.

He said they would also be discouraging criminal activities and other social vices that have become the norm in the society.

Ojelabi appealed to parents and guardiance to continue to discharge their God-given responsibilities to their children and wards.

“Let us remember that evil communications corrupt good manners and the child that receives improper upbringing today, will be a liability to the society as an adult.

“Our youths must learn patience, tolerance, hardwork, respect for elders, humility and other good virtues needed to live a good life.

“They should shun the urge for get-rich-quick that is now prevalent among them,” he added. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye