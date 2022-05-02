Eid-el-Fitr: Adamu urges Nigerians to pray for sustained peace, devt.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, has emphasised the need for all Nigerians to continue to pray for sustained peace, progress and development in Nigeria.

Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, gave the advice after observing the two raka’at prayer in company of the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Yamusa, at Keffi Eid ground, on Monday.

The APC national chairman, who said that prayer remained the most effective weapons against all societal challenges, urged Nigerians to continue to support the APC-led administration to move the country to greater heights.

“On this auspicious occasion, let us share a message of love, unity and universal brotherhood.

“We should not forget to pray for our people who are daily experiencing security challenges in their respective areas as well as our gallant security personnel who are tirelessly fighting for the country.

“We must strive to bring smiles on their faces by raising our voices and expressing our love and solidarity,” he said.

Adamu urged Nigerians to work together to make Nigeria greater and show the world that we are one and will continue to be united, irrespective of our ethnic and religious affiliations.

“We must try to resist forces of evil and disaffection and allow peace and unity to reign among us in the spirit of Ramadan,” he said. (NAN)

