Eid-el-Fitr: ACF urges Nigerians to share love with compatriots

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah the end of the Ramadan fasting period and Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration.The forum urged Nigerians to share love with their compatriots.The National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

“We use this Sallah to call on all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic affiliation or religious belief to see this as an opportunity to share their love with their compatriots, especially those who are in need, and need to be loved and cared for.“We are grateful that even though with COVID-19 is novel, the Muslim community has broadly cooperated with the government in observing the anti COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

Yawe said the forum is also aware that this year’s Eid-el-Fitr is a unique event because it has come at a time when the whole country, indeed the whole world is ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.According to him, it is a trying period not only for Nigerian Muslims but for all Nigerians.

The forum also prayed that the Almighty Allah “will approve of your kind deeds and forgive all your disobedient acts and sins”.While also praying Allah to ease the sufferings of Nigerians, ACF expressed optimism that the Almighty Allah will show Nigerians the right path and help in every step of life. (NAN)

