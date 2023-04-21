Eid-el-Fitr: AANI President rejoices with Muslim faithful

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Inspector General of Police, and National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), M.D Abubakar has congratulated Muslim faithful on the completion of this year’s fasting.

In a statement, Abubakar appreciated them for their dedication and commitment during this time of fasting and self-restraint, which he said required a great deal of discipline and strength.

He said,”I would like to on behalf of the National Executive Committee of our great Association, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) congratulate and rejoice with our Muslim colleagues on the successful completion of this year’s fasting and sighting of the new moon today signifying that Id-el-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow Friday 21st April 2023. As you celebrate Eid al-Fitr, I would like to extend my warmest greetings and congratulations to you and your families.

“I appreciate your dedication and commitment during this time of fasting and self-restraint, which requires a great deal of discipline and strength. Your sacrifice has not gone unnoticed, and witnessing your devotion to your faith is inspiring. I pray that may Allah accepts your supplications during the holy month of Ramadan.

“May this Eid al-Fitr bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity, and may it be a time of renewal and rejuvenation for you and your loved ones. Let us continue to celebrate our differences and learn from each other’s unique perspectives and beliefs.”

The AANI President seized the opportunity to inform members of the institute’s coming annual general meeting and general elections.

He urged members to turn out en-masse for both events because of their significance.

“Let me seize this opportunity to remind all AANI members of our forthcoming Annual General Meeting and general elections on Saturday 29th April 2023 and urge you to please turn out en-masse for both events because of their significance. It is an opportunity to elect new members of the National Executive Committee that will run the affairs of our association for the next two years. It is important that you exercise your franchise and strengthen AANI through that.

“I wish to thank you all for your kind support and commitment to the ideals of our association and crave your indulgence to continue to do the same, towards a better society.

“Once again, Eid Mubarak to our Muslim brothers and sisters,” he said.