Eid-el-Fitr: AANI President felicitates with Muslim Brothers, Sisters

AANI National President, Amb. Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni has felicitated with Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

Obi Okafor in a statement he personally signed urged all to learn from the lessons of Ramadan and always extend kindness and assistance to the less privileged members of our society.

His statement reads: “On behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), I extend our warm Eid el-Fitr greetings to all AANI Muslim brothers and sisters who have diligently observed the fasting of the holy month of Ramadan for this year. As you celebrate Eid el Fitr to mark the end of the fasting period on Wednesday 10th April 2024, may this joyous occasion bring you and your loved ones abundant blessings, happiness, and peace.

“It is important to note that the conclusion of the fasting in the month of Ramadan heralds not only a time of festivity but also an opportunity for deep reflection and introspection. Therefore, as we celebrate, let us also reflect on the invaluable lessons learned during this sacred period by striving to emulate the teachings of the Holy Prophet and extend kindness and assistance to the less privileged members of our society.

He said, “By extending such a helping hand to the less privileged in our society, we honour the true essence of Ramadan and strengthen the bonds of solidarity that unite us as a nation and human beings. To all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, I extend heartfelt congratulations, let us join hands with our Muslim brothers and sisters in fostering unity, harmony, and understanding in our diverse nation.

He added, “I would like to seize the opportunity to reiterate AANI’s commendation to our gallant, patriotic and dedicated security forces for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation. Your sacrifices are deeply appreciated; I urge you all to continue your noble efforts without relenting. Similarly, in the spirit of patriotism, I implore every Nigerian to uphold the rule of law and support our security forces in their constitutional mandate to protect our beloved country.

“May this year’s Eid el-Fitr catalyze positive change and renewal, ushering in an era of renewed hope, prosperity, and dignity for all.

“Once again, on behalf of AANI, I say Barka da Sallah!” the statement concludes.

AMBASSADOR EMMANUEL OBI OKAFOR, mni

National President

Alumni Association of the National Institute

Abuja

Tuesday 9th April 2024