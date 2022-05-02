Eid-el-Fitr: AANI Lagos State Chapter felicitates with Muslim faithful, Nigerians

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, Kuru, Lagos State Chapter has felicitated with the Muslim ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebrations.

The chapter, acvording to a statement signed by the Chairman, Omolara Balogun mni, noted that the celebrations came after the month-long fasting which was characterised by a high level of piety, and a sense of sacrifice towards the worship of Almighty God.

AANI Lagos Chapter also called on all Nigerians to learn from the lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan: self discipline, self control, sacrifice, empathy towards the less privileged; and re-dedicate themselves towards serving humanity.

“It is our prayer that as we celebrate this festival marking the end of the fasting period, we should strive always to be our brothers’ keepers to ensure a better society,” the statement said.

“AANI wishes Muslims and Nigerians in general happy celebrations. Eid Mubarak,” the statement concludes.





