Eid el-Fitr: A time to renew Nigeria’s pact with destiny – PDP

The Leadership the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South South Geo-Political zone, has said the Eid-el-Fitr celebration is a unique opportunity for Nigeria to renew its past with destiny.

Dan Orbih, National Vice Chairman, South South the party, made the disclosure in a statement in Benin on Wednesday to mark the Islamic celebration.

According to Orbih, as the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and around the world mark this year’s Eid el-Fitr, the holy is a unique opportunity to not only reconnect to the Almighty sacred purpose for mankind, but also one for Nigeria and indeed all Nigerians to renew their pact with destiny.

While wishing the Muslims the full blessings of the holy month of Ramadan, he prayed culmination of the fasting period would usher in a period of lasting spiritual refreshing and commitment to the of humanity.

He said: “Muslims in Nigeria and around the world have gone through a most sacred period of spiritual cleansing, devotion and rededication. It is my earnest prayer deepest desires of their hearts for themselves, their families, religion, country and humanity be granted.”

Orbih also reflected on some of the pressing facing the Nigerian state, and urged Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to recommit to the mission of helping Nigeria surmount its and regain its pride of place in the comity of nations.

He noted that Nigeria’s battle with devastating insecurity, economic crisis, coronavirus, ethno-religious strain and failed leadership, requires devotion to duty and commitment of purpose all Nigerians if lasting solutions are to be found.

“Nigeria is at a critical point and we cannot wait even a single moment longer to rally round a common purpose and drive to fix the deep rot”.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to steer the ship of state “away from ”.

He also called on other leaders in the country to develop solutions to Nigeria’s many ills, noting that a multi-pronged approach is to rescue the country.

“We have a date with destiny. We have pact with destiny. Nigeria cannot afford to fail. We must not fail,” he concluded. (NAN)

