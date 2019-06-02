Eid-el-fitir: Police to conduct elaborate security operations, checkmate activities of criminal in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday said it would provide adequate security  to checkmate  the activities of criminal elements in the state  during the forthcoming Eid-eL-fitri .

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in  Kaduna  State, Mr Aliyu Janga,  said this  in a press statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer,  DSP Yakubu Sabo.Janga assured the public  that the command had drawn up  elaborate operation strategies to checkmate  the activities of  would be criminal elements during Eid-eL-fitri throughout the state .

According to him,   the command has deployed both conventional and mobile policemen as well as undercover operatives to man and monitor key and vulnerable points with a view to ensuring adequate  security across the state.He said, “The command once-again reassures  the good people of Kaduna State of its readiness to promptly response to distress calls.”

It will also  decisively deal with any person or group of persons who in any way attempts to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere during the festive period.”He  urged  parent and guardians to be vigilant, monitor and warn their children and wards against the use of all forms of firework (knockout) .

He said that they should not allow them to be used by intending mischief fabricators during the festive period , saying that  anybody arrested would face the full wrath of law.

The CP also advised  the public  to report any suspicious movement,object noticed in their  areas to the nearest security formation or call the following numbers:070 39675856 and , 0807591105.

The commissioner also said that they could use the following  social media platforms : E-mail: [email protected]: @policengkaduna Facebook: Nigeria police force Kaduna.(NAN)




