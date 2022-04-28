Eid-el-Fitir: NSCDC beefs up security to protect celebrants in Zamfara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara State Command, has deployed over 700 personnel to beef up security around praying grounds and recreational centers to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

The State Commandant, Athanasius Spark, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday, saying that the command has deployed personnel to flush out all hoodlums and miscreants during the celebrations and the public holidays declared by the Federal Government.Spark said the deployment was designed to ensure that the celebrations are done without rancour, adding that no stone will be left unturned in the advent of maintaining security in the state.

He warned all hoodlums and miscreants, with the intention to fan embers of mischief, to relocate from the state as Zamfara is no longer a safe haven for criminals.The state Commandant said that the Rapid Response Squad and the female Arms Squad have been briefed and deployed accordingly to commence patrol before, during and after the holiday periods.

He also said all motor parks and various bus stops have been adequately manned by the intelligent unit of the Corps to checkmate commuters movement.The state commandant congratulated all Muslim Faithful for the successfully completion of Ramadan fasting. (NAN)

