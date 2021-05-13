Eid-el Filtri: FUOYE VC urges Muslim faithful to adhere to Ramadan lessons

Vice- Chancellor of Federal , Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan their daily activities.

Fasina stated this a statement issued by the institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Information Services, Mr Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, Oye-Ekiti on Thursday.

He congratulated members of the community, particularly the Muslims, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Fitr.

He advised not to put aside the lessons of Ramadan after the completion of the mandatory 30-day fasting and prayers.

“I wish to felicitate the Muslim faithful and the entire members of the community on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting season.

“The lesson of Ramadan not be lost on all of us now that the fasting is over.

“We must to imbibe the virtues of living holy life, prayerful, sacrificing for the less-privileged and our brothers’ keepers.

“We to remember our dear country, Nigeria, prayer and of course, the university and its leadership.

“As you are doing the celebration, do not throw caution to the winds. You not indulge in over-eating and undue lust, but use the period for sober reflection on the lessons learnt during Ramadan,” he said.

Fasina urged members of staff, be travelling from place to the other during the period, to drive safely and avoid isolated places.

According to him, the currently security challenges in the country require fervent prayers from Nigerians, coupled with extra caution. (NAN)

