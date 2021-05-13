Vice- Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan in their daily activities.

Fasina stated this in a statement issued by the institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Information Services, Mr Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, in Oye-Ekiti on Thursday.

He congratulated members of the university community, particularly the Muslims, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el Fitr.

He advised them not to put aside the lessons of Ramadan after the completion of the mandatory 30-day fasting and prayers.

“I wish to felicitate the Muslim faithful and the entire members of the university community on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting season.

“The lesson of Ramadan should not be lost on all of us now that the fasting is over.

“We must continue to imbibe the virtues of living holy life, being prayerful, sacrificing for the less-privileged and being our brothers’ keepers.

“We should continue to remember our dear country, Nigeria, in prayer and of course, the university and its leadership.

“As you are doing the celebration, do not throw caution to the winds. You should not indulge in over-eating and undue lust, but use the period for sober reflection on the lessons learnt during Ramadan,” he said.

Fasina urged members of staff, who would be travelling from one place to the other during the period, to drive safely and avoid isolated places.

According to him, the currently security challenges in the country require fervent prayers from Nigerians, coupled with extra caution. (NAN)

